Ireland Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IRE Vs NZ 3rd T20I?

Ireland is all set to take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I on Friday, July 22, after suffering two defeats in the first two matches. While the Irish were extremely competitive in the ODI series, they have failed to replicate a similar form in the T20I series so far.

The Andrew Balbirnie-led side suffered a 31-run loss in the first T20I before losing the second by an 88-run margin. Having already lost the T20I series, Ireland will hope to mount a strong fight in the third and final T20I. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting contest, here is a look at how to watch Ireland vs New Zealand live in India, the UK and in NZ.

Where is the IRE vs NZ 3rd T20I being played?

The Ireland vs New Zealand third T20I is being played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

What time will the IRE vs NZ 3rd T20I begin?

The third and final Ireland vs New Zealand T20I will begin live at 8:30 PM IST on Friday, July 22.

Ireland vs New Zealand live streaming details in India

While there will be no official telecast available of the Ireland vs New Zealand series in India, fans can watch the match using the live stream available on the Fancode app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams.

Where to watch IRE vs NZ live in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand wondering how to watch the IRE vs NZ third T20I live can tune in to the Spark Sport broadcast, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will begin live at 3:00 AM NZST on Saturday, July 23.

Ireland vs New Zealand live streaming details in UK

UK fans wanting to watch the third Ireland vs New Zealand T20I can tune in to the BT Sports Network. The live stream will also be provided by the same network. The clash will begin live at 4:00 PM BST on Friday, July 22.

IRE vs NZ squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears

