Ireland Vs Scotland Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Women's T20I Preview

Ireland Women and Scotland Women will contest in Match 1 of the four-match T20I 2021 series which will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 24. Here are our Ireland vs Scotland live streaming details, Ireland vs Scotland pitch report, how to watch Ireland Women vs Scotland Women T20I live in India and where to catch Ireland vs Scotland Women live scores.

Ireland vs Scotland live stream: Ireland Women vs Scotland Women match preview

After the first match was called off due to rain on Sunday, the Ireland Women and Scotland Women team will play four back-to-back matches. The match which was abandoned on Sunday will be played on Tuesday, which was a reserved day for both teams. Speaking about the Irish team, Laura Delany will lead the side after returning from injury while Rachel Delaney also returns to the team after playing the last international match in June 2018.

Join us tomorrow for (now) Match #1 of the Series. Note the new starting time of 11am.#IREvSCO | @HanleyEnergy ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/U8l6QWfY0h — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) May 23, 2021

Scotland Women, on the other hand, looks a decent side on paper and will be eager to make a winning start to the series. Kathryn Bryce and vice-captain Sarah Bryce will be the key players for the team. The team will start as underdogs in the series and will look to bring their A-game and give the home team a run for their money.

Ireland vs Scotland pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is more of bowler-friendly wickets with pacers and spinners both enjoy bowling and on the surface. While the batters will find it difficult to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first. Coming to the weather, the conditions will be partly sunny with the possibility of rain during the match. Despite the shower, both teams will hope to play their full quota of overs.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women schedule

24 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 1st T20I

25 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 2nd T20I

26 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 3rd T20I

27 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 4th T20I

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women T20I: Ireland vs Scotland live stream

The Ireland vs Scotland live match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the Ireland vs Scotland live stream can do so on Cricket Ireland's YouTube Channel. The Ireland vs Scotland Women live scores will be available on FanCode as well as Cricket Ireland's social media handles.

Image: Cricket Ireland / Instagram