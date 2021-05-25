Ireland Vs Scotland Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, 2nd Women's T20I Preview

Ireland Women and Scotland Women will contest in Match 2 of the four-match T20I 2021 series which will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 25. Here are our Ireland vs Scotland live stream details, Ireland vs Scotland pitch report, how to watch Ireland Women vs Scotland Women 2nd T20I live in India and where to catch Ireland vs Scotland Women live scores.

Ireland vs Scotland live stream: Ireland Women vs Scotland Women match preview

Scotland Women already have their noses ahead in the series after winning the first T20I on Monday. Scotland Women beat Ireland Women by 11 runs in a very low-scoring match. Scotland Women batted first after winning the toss and could only manage 87/9 in 20 overs. Katie McGill was the top scorer for the team with 12 runs, while Kathryn Bryce and Sarah Bryce scored 12 runs and 14 runs respectively. For the Ireland team, Celeste Raack picked up 3 wickets, while Laura Delany picked up 2 wickets.

We play, we learn, we go again tomorrow. 👊 pic.twitter.com/3hLwDyrzLM — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) May 24, 2021

Chasing 88 for the win, only wicketkeeper Shauna Kavanagh, Leah Paul and Celeste Raack scored reached double digits while the rest of the batting lineup could only manage a single-digit score. For Scotland Women, Katie McGill picked up 3 wickets while Katherine Fraser and Kathryn Bryce picked up 2 wickets apiece. The home team will look to level the series, while the visitors will look to make it 2-0.

IR-W vs SC-W pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is more of bowler-friendly wickets with pacers and spinners both enjoy bowling and on the surface. While the batters will find it difficult to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first. Coming to the weather part, there will be an intermittent cloud cover with no chance of rain coming during the match.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women schedule

24 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 1st T20I

25 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 2nd T20I

26 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 3rd T20I

27 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 4th T20I

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women 2nd T20I: Ireland vs Scotland live stream

The Ireland vs Scotland 2nd T20I live match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch Ireland vs Scotland live stream can do so on Cricket Ireland's YouTube Channel. The Ireland vs Scotland Women live scores will be available on FanCode as well as Cricket Ireland's social media handles.

