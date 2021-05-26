Ireland Vs Scotland Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, 3rd Women's T20I Preview

Ireland Women and Scotland Women will contest in Match 3 of the four-match T20I 2021 series which will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 26. Here are our Ireland vs Scotland live stream details, Ireland vs Scotland pitch report, how to watch Ireland Women vs Scotland Women 3rd T20I live in India and where to catch Ireland vs Scotland Women live scores.

Ireland vs Scotland live stream: Ireland Women vs Scotland Women match preview

After a loss in the first match, Ireland Women came back strong to win the 2nd T20I on Tuesday to level the four-match T20I series. After winning the toss in the 2nd T20I Ireland team decided to bat first and opener Gaby Lewis and wicketkeeper Shauna Kavanagh making a major contribution to the team's total. Lewis top-scored for the team with 47 runs, while Kavanagh scored 31 runs. Orla Prendergast and Lara Maritz also added runs in the end to take the total to 137/4 in 20 overs. For Scotland Women, Katie McGill picked up 2 wickets.

Ireland Women defeat Scotland by 61 runs to square the series.



Chasing 138 runs for victory, the Scotland batting lineup did not put up a great fight and were bowled out for just 78 runs. Apart from captain Kathryn Bryce and Katie McGill who top-scored for the team with 17 runs and 19 runs respectively, no other batswomen got into double digits. For Ireland, Leah Paul picked up the best bowling figure of 4/16. Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany picked up 2 wickets apiece. With the series tied at 1-1, this match is crucial and both teams will go all out for the win.

IR-W vs SC-W pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is more of bowler-friendly wickets with pacers and spinners both enjoy bowling and on the surface. While the batters will find it difficult to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first. Coming to the weather part, there will be an intermittent cloud cover with no chance of rain coming during the match.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women schedule

24 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 1st T20I

25 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 2nd T20I

26 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 3rd T20I

27 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 4th T20I

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women 2nd T20I: Ireland vs Scotland live stream

Ireland vs Scotland 2nd T20I live match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch Ireland vs Scotland live stream can do so on Cricket Ireland's YouTube Channel. Ireland vs Scotland Women live scores will be available on FanCode as well as Cricket Ireland's social media handles.

