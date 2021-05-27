Ireland Vs Scotland Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, 4th Women's T20I Preview

The Ireland Women will take on the Scotland Women in the 4th T20I match of the ongoing Scotland Women’s tour of Ireland 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast on May 27, 2021. Here are the Ireland vs Scotland live stream details for India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Join us tomorrow for Match #4 of the Series. Starting time is 11am.#IREvSCO | @HanleyEnergy ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/wKPeqTgZCB — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) May 26, 2021

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women 4th T20I: Match Preview

Playing the 4th and final T20I, the Ireland Women will hope to wrap up their series against Scotland with a win on Thursday. Having lost their first match to the visitors by a mere 11 runs, the hosts came back fiercely to go up 2-1 and take a lead on the tour. The last game in the series ended with Ireland winning by a massive 41-run margin as they restricted Scotland to just 93 runs. With the first match being abandoned, the series can either end in a win for Ireland or a 2-2 draw.

Ireland vs Scotland Women squads

IRE: Laura Delany (C), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Jenny Sparrow and Rebecca Stokell.

SCO: Kathryn Bryce (C), Sarah Bryce (WK), Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ikra Farooq, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo, Katie Mcgill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson and Megan McColl.

Ireland vs Scotland live stream and Ireland vs Scotland Women live scores details

The Ireland Women vs Scotland Women 4th T20I match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the Scotland Women's tour of Ireland live in India can do so on the Cricket Ireland YouTube channel. The Ireland vs Scotland Women live scores will be available on FanCode, as well as the social media and websites of the two teams.

Ireland vs Scotland pitch report and weather forecast

As per the Ireland vs Scotland pitch report, the pitch at the Civil Service Cricket Club has been a fairly balanced one through the series. With an average first innings score of 119 and almost 17 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to be a close and exciting one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 15°C, with 65% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women schedule

24 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 1st T20I

25 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 2nd T20I

26 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 3rd T20I

27 May 2021: Ireland Women v Scotland Women - 4th T20I

Ireland vs Scotland prediction

According to our Ireland vs Scotland Dream11 prediction, the Ireland Women will win this match.

Note: The Ireland vs Scotland prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Ireland Women's Cricket Twitter