Ireland Vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IRE Vs SA

Ireland are one win away from their biggest ODI achievement on home soil. Victory over South Africa in the third ODI will be the first time they take a series off a team ranked in the top eight, the first time they beat a top-eight team in successive matches, and their first series win in their last six, since beating Zimbabwe in July 2019.

Ireland performed magnificently with both bat and ball. Their balanced performances helped the team to defeat South Africa by 43 runs. In the second ODI, Ireland will wait on the fitness of William Porterfield, who missed the second match with a finger injury. If he is unable to play, Andy Balbirnie, who scored a century opening the batting in the previous game, will likely continue in that role. Curtis Campher, if he plays, will be as a specialist batter only as he makes his comeback from ankle surgery but may still bat below George Dockrell.

Meanwhile, South Africa were below average in the second ODI. The bowlers couldn't take out wickets and gave too many runs in the death overs. The batters also didn't perform well and inexperience was explicit from the middle-order. Quinton-de-Kock, who was rested in the second ODI, will come back in third and his experience can lead South Africa to the series win.

Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI live streaming details

The Ireland vs South Africa third ODI will not have a live telecast in India. However, the match can be streamed live on the FanCode App. Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI will begin at 15:30 PM IST on Friday, July 16 at The Village in Dublin.

Ireland vs South Africa pitch and weather report for 3rd ODI

As has been the case in the previous two matches, seam movement is expected early but run-scoring should become easier as the day goes on. With small boundaries, a total around the 300-mark would be considered par. It's set to be a balmy day in Dublin, with temperatures in the early 20 degrees, high humidity and only a small chance of rain.

