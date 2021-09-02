Ireland Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming: How To Watch IRE Vs ZIM 4th T20I Live In India?

Ireland looks all set to take on a feisty Zimbabwe in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series being played at the Bready Cricket Ground in Magheramason, Northern Ireland, at 7:30 PM IST, on Thursday, September 2. Ireland currently lead the series 2-1 and will be looking to win the five-match series in this itself match. Zimbabwe did start the series well by winning the first match but Ireland were the better team after that as they went on to win the next two matches.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Match Preview

With a 2-1 lead and two matches to go, Ireland will look to try and wrap up the series win now rather than taking pressure into the last game of the series. The third T20I saw Ireland beating Zimbabwe very comfortably with a 40 run victory after bowling them out for 138 in 18.2 over. Ireland gave a target of 178 with Paul Sterling scoring a brilliant 115* in 75 balls. The second match was also a relatively comfortable victory for Ireland as they chased down 152 with nine balls and seven wickets to spare. Kevin O'Brien scored 60 from 41 balls to propel the Irish to level the series at that time.

Zimbabwe will be hoping to level the series 2-2 with a victory on Thursday so that they may have something to play for on the final matchday. After a strong start to the series where they beat Ireland by three runs, things have not looked the same. They had given a target of 117 and managed to hold Ireland at 114 thanks to some great bowling from Ryan Buri (3/22), Luke Jongwe (2/17), and Wellington Masakadza (2/18). They will be hoping for similar performances this time around as well.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I live TV Broadcast

Ireland vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I will not be broadcast live on television in India.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Streaming

While the five-match series has not been broadcasted live on TV, fans can catch the action of the Ireland vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I on the FanCode app or website. The Ireland vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, on Thursday, September 2.

(Image Credits: AP)