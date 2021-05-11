Ireland Wolves Vs Netherlands Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Ireland Wolves will take on the Netherlands A in the 1st List-A match of the ongoing Netherlands A's tour of Ireland. The match is set to begin at 3:15 PM IST (10:45 PM local time) from the Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow, Ireland on May 11, 2021. Here are the Ireland A vs Netherlands A live streaming details, how to watch the Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

What do the Ireland Wolves get up to on a day without a game?



They keep fit. 💪🏻#GoWolves 🐺 pic.twitter.com/UfGcgfZdBH — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 10, 2021

Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands 2021 match preview

After the first scheduled match between the Ireland Wolves and the Netherlands A was pushed back due to inclement weather, the two teams are now set to go head to head on Tuesday, May 11. This will be the first match of three between the teams. Both sides will be well prepared for this encounter, having just finished off their respective domestic tournaments. This series will also serve as the preface to the Ireland vs Netherlands senior teams series scheduled for June this year.

Ireland A vs Netherlands A schedule

Ireland A vs Netherlands A, 1st Match, May 11

Ireland A vs Netherlands A, 2nd Match, May 12

Ireland A vs Netherlands A, 3rd Match, May 13

Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands A squads

Ireland Wolves: Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wk), Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Ben White, Craig Young.

Netherlands A: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Tonny Staal, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Tobias Visée, Musa Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren.

Ireland A vs Netherlands A live streaming and Ireland A vs Netherlands A live scores

The Ireland A vs Netherlands A match will not be televised in India However, fans who wish to watch the match live in India can do so on the Cricket Ireland Youtube channel. The Ireland A vs Netherlands A live scores will be available on Fancode and on the websites and social media handles of Netherlands Cricket and Cricket Ireland.

Ireland A vs Netherlands A pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Oak Hill Cricket Club, Ireland has historically been a well-balanced one. Going by the last List-A game played at this venue, between Bangladesh A and the Ireland Wolves in 2018, we expect this surface to have an average score of about 130 runs. With almost 8-9 wickets falling in each innings of that series, the pitch should also be excellent for the bowlers. Accuweather predicts rainfall at 12, 2 and 4 PM local time. The temperature is expected to be 11°C, with 70% humidity and 60% cloud cover.

Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands prediction

According to our Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands Dream11 prediction, the Ireland Wolves will win this match.

Note: The Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

