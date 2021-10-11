Ireland's 16-year-old Amy Hunter Becomes Youngest Centurion In ODI Cricket History

The Ireland Women's cricket team is currently playing the Zimbabwe Women's cricket team in a four-match One Day International (ODI) series in Zimbabwe. Prior to the match, Ireland had won two while Zimbabwe had won one meaning the last one was a must-win for both teams. Ireland gave a target of 312/3 after some sensational batting from Amy Hunter who scored a maiden century hitting 121* in 127 balls that too on her 16th birthday. She is now the youngest ever centurion in ODI cricket.

Speaking after Ireland's innings were over, she said, "It feels really good. It's a bit surreal right now. To be honest, when I was coming to my 50 I just wanted to stick by, and then when I got to my hundred, I had no idea what to do. I didn't know whether to take the helmet off or keep it on. It was unbelievable."

Amy Hunter talks about getting the century

She was then asked if she was conscious about reaching her century and nervous about it, to which Hunter responded by saying, "I probably felt more nervous for my 50. I obviously didn't do so well in my first three games so I was just delighted to be out there and get that first four away and from there it just kind of flowed. From 50 to 100 felt much quicker than from none to 50 so it was really good."

She was also asked how it was like celebrating with the team's captain on the field after reaching her century and Hunter said, "It was unbelievable Dels (Laura Delany) is so supportive of me and she always backs me, tells me to back myself and she backs my skills. It was unbelievable."

🎙: A century on her 16th birthday - not a bad present for Amy Hunter.



Meet the youngest-ever centurion in ODI cricket.#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 @HanleyEnergy pic.twitter.com/swfj5rG43U — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) October 11, 2021

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl first and got off to a decent start as they lost their first wicket at 40 with Lead Paul walking back. After that came in Hunter and she just could not be stopped as she had good support from Gaby Lewis (78 off 86 balls) at first and then Ireland's captain Laura Delany (68 off 53 balls). Zimbabwe seems to be crashing as they currently need 109 runs off just 32 balls. They stand at 204/6 in 45 overs.

