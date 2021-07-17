Ireland's Simi Singh Scripts History, Becomes First Batsman To Score A 100 At No.8 In ODIs

South Africa on Friday leveled the three-match ODI series against Ireland, as the Proteas defeated the hosts by a margin of 70 runs in Dublin. Opener Janneman Malan posted a career-best 177 not out and Quinton de Kock also made a century to help South Africa beat Ireland by 70 runs on Friday as their one-day international series ended in a draw. However, it was Ireland's Simi Singh who stole the show when he created a world record against the Proteas.

Simi Singh creates World Record against South Africa

Ireland was in deep trouble when all-rounder Simi Singh came to bat at number 8. In fact, Ireland was at 92 for six when Simi took charge of the home team’s innings while chasing a massive 347-run total. However, what followed next will now be remembered till eternity as Indian origin Simi Singh on Friday energized the chase by making a career-best century, but the hosts were all out for 276 in the 48th over. Ultimately, Simi Singh was stranded on 100 not out.

Simi Singh World Record Moment

South Africa beat Ireland, draw ODI series

South Africa finished on 346-4 after winning the toss and opting to bat first on an unusually sunny day in Dublin, as Cricket Ireland cautioned fans to 'remember the sunscreen' at The Village. The Proteas could only draw the three-match series after losing on Tuesday while the first match was washed out due to rain. Ireland’s 43-run victory was its first-ever victory over South Africa.

From 92-6, Ireland tailender Simi Singh catalysed the chase by making a career-best century, but the hosts were all out for 276 in the 48th over. Singh was stranded on 100 not out. Malan's 177 from 169 balls was a career-best in ODIs and the fourth-highest score by a South Africa batsman in ODIs, one run short of de Kock's tally against Australia in September 2016. The pair shared an opening stand of 225 runs with de Kock reaching a century first, getting there from 83 balls for his 16th in ODIs.

Ireland needed a record chase to achieve a milestone series win, but the pressure from Malan's and de Kock's mighty stand was too much. Openers Paul Stirling (11) and captain Andy Balbirnie (7) went quickly, followed by Andy McBrine (9). In the end, Ireland were all out of 276.

Now, South Africa will face Ireland in a three-match T20 series from Monday.

(Image Credits: @CricketIreland)