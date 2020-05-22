Irfan Pathan's Academy Teams With Bengaluru Startup To Provide Pupils With Online Coaching

In 2014, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan and his elder brother Yusuf Pathan launched a cricket academy in Vadodara. The cricket academy, titled Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP), recently announced a partnership with a Bengaluru-based sports technology start-up StanceBeam. Their team-up is intended to provide an online cricket coaching platform to young and aspiring cricketers, as the ongoing coronavirus-induced India lockdown continues players to confine inside their homes.

Irfan Pathan academy to provide coaching program amid India lockdown

The Irfan Pathan academy CAP is intending to launch a CAP Remote Coaching Program. The initiative will provide personalised training experience to the students of the game. According to reports, the program will be made available for a price starting from ₹1,250. The Irfan Pathan academy and StanceBeam have both expressed their confidence regarding the program, claiming that the move will help redefine cricket coaching during the current crisis.

Upon the announcement, Irfan Pathan said that the move is intended in order to cater to the needs of the “untapped” cricketing talents across the country. He also added that their primary focus is to provide youngsters with international exposure. Irfan Pathan also expressed his confidence regarding their partnership with StanceBeam by saying that it will help young cricketers to hone their skills within the convenience of their homes.

Irfan Pathan academy: Irfan Pathan net worth

The Irfan Pathan net worth is said to be above ₹42.7 crore as of 2019 due to those being his all-time IPL earnings and this figure does not comprise of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Irfan Pathan net worth includes several deals with brands like Adidas and Gillette Vector Plus. On the other hand, his brother Yusuf Pathan's net worth is said to be $26.5 million (₹200 crore) as per multiple reports due to a stellar IPL career which saw him play for Rajasthan Royals, KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Disclaimer: The above Irfan Pathan net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

