Irfan Pathan And Wife Welcome Baby Boy; Wishes Pouring In For Ex-India Allrounder

Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig has welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The Former Indian All-rounder took to social media and announced the news, stating that Safa and he are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Suleiman Khan. He further stated that both the child and the mother are fine and healthy.

On February 4, 2016, Irfan Pathan married Hyderabad-based model Safa Baig. Pathan already has an elder son, Imran Khan Pathan, who was born on December 20, 2016, but he has added another addition to his family with the announcement of the birth of his son Suleiman Khan. Irfan also posted a photo of himself holding the newborn on Twitter and Instagram.

Safa and me welcome our baby boy SULEIMAN KHAN. Both baby and mother are fine and healthy. #Blessings pic.twitter.com/yCVoqCAggW — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 28, 2021

Fans share heartfelt messages

The post met with heartfelt messages from his fans and friends. One Twitter user commented on the post, writing "Congratulations to whole Pathan family. May Allah bless him with good health and happiness. Aameen." While another person commented, "No wonder it's a great morning! Congratulations to the family. Love and blessings to Suleiman." Irfan's fellow cricketer, Piyush Chawala also congratulated him on the birth of his second child. On Irfan's Instagram post, Piyush wrote, "bahut bahut mubarak."

People also started making future predictions for Suileman, as one Instagram user stated, "congratulations brother, Please make Suleiman Pathan Left-arm swing bowler like you." Another person, on Twitter, stated that Suleiman Khan is going to be the Sultan of Swing, sharing a picture of Irfan Pathan.

Mabruk in sha Allah. Safa’s family is well known to us from Jeddah. Mabruk in sha Allah to the Mirza family — niazahmedjed (@niazahmedjed) December 28, 2021

Pathan's cricket career

Irfan Pathan has represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20 Internationals. The left-arm bowler took 100 wickets in the test cricket and 173 wickets in ODIs. He has 28 wickets under his name in T20Is. Pathan also has a decent record in batting. In Test matches, he has scored 1105 runs and 1544 runs in ODIs, while in T20 he has 172 runs. Pathan is also the only Indian cricketer to score a Test hat trick in the first over of a match against Pakistan. Irfan Pathan's last international match for India was in 2012. Pathan has moved to the commentary box since his retirement and provides expert comments on the game.

Image: @irfanpathan_official/Instagram