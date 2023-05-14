Irfan Pathan Baffled By SRH's On-field Tactics, Slams Think Tank For Debatable Decisions

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed his disappointment with Sunrisers Hyderabad's tactics in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pathan singled out their fast bowler, Umran Malik, and criticised the team's management for not utilising him properly. In a tweet from his official handle, Pathan expressed his bewilderment at seeing the IPL's fastest bowler, Malik, sitting in the dugout.

Pathan, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2016 season, said that Malik's exclusion from the playing XI was a poor decision on the part of the team's think tank. Pathan also called out the captaincy of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their latest match against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. He criticised Aiden Markram's decision to bowl a part-time bowler in the 16th over, stating that it was a big mistake on the captain's part.

Also Read: 'Dhoni Closes Chepauk Doors And Thrashes Opposition Mercilessly. CSK Is Ruthless': Pathan

Pathan's comments on Sunrisers Hyderabad's tactics are not without merit. The Hyderabad-based franchise have struggled in the IPL 2023 season, winning just four out of 11 matches. Their batting has been one of their weakest links, with the team's batters failing to make an impact.

Bowling a part timer the 16th over was not a mistake. It was a blunder….. #SRHvsLSG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 13, 2023

League’s fastest bowler sitting out baffles me. Umran Malik wasn’t handled well by his team. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 13, 2023

SRH vs LSG

Prerak Mankad played an exceptional inning to guide the Lucknow Super Giants to a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Winning the toss, SRH elected to bat first but could only manage a total of 182/6 in 20 overs. Despite getting off to decent starts, none of their batsmen were able to convert them into big scores.

On the other hand, LSG chased down the target with four balls to spare, thanks to Mankad's unbeaten half-century which came off 45 balls. Along with him, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran also played crucial innings of 40 and 44* respectively to keep their team's playoff hopes alive.

Also Read: RCB Vs RR: Irfan Pathan Lauds Royal Challengers Bangalore Pacer For 'making A Difference'

Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen was the highest scorer for SRH with a quickfire knock of 47 off 29 balls. However, it was not enough to take his team to a competitive total. For LSG, all-rounder Krunal Pandya was the standout performer with the ball as he picked up two wickets while conceding only 24 runs. The win was an important one for LSG as they had lost their previous three matches and needed to get back to winning ways to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.

Image: BCCI/PTI