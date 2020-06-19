Irfan Pathan Discloses Factor That Stopped Him From Becoming 'India's Best All-rounder'

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan made his international debut in 2003 at the age of 19 in Australia. The veteran all-rounder, having made his final appearance for Team India in 2012, represented the national side in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is. He was part of the Indian team which won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Moreover, he was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in the final for his spell of 3-16. Quite recently, Irfan Pathan was involved in an interview where he talked extensively about his career.

Irfan Pathan opens up about career before retirement

While speaking with Rediff.com, Irfan Pathan was asked whether he has reflected upon his career ever since he announced his international retirement in January this year. The all-rounder said that he believes his career could have been a “lot more” in terms of achievement. Irfan Pathan, who last played an ODI in 2012, claimed that he could have become the best-ever all-rounder for India, had he played more matches for the country. Interestingly, he was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in his final ODI appearance where he ended up with bowling figures of 5-61 and scored a boundary-filled 28 against Sri Lanka.

Irfan Pathan enjoyed an impressive start to his career. At the time, he became the fastest Indian bowler to get to 100 ODI wickets (59 matches). He earned much praise for his performance in Pakistan during India’s Test tours to the country in 2004 and 2006, with the pacer picking up a first-over hat-trick in the latter tour. However, injuries hampered his career to some extent as Irfan Pathan could only pick 73 wickets in his next 61 ODIs. When asked about the same, the left-arm pacer said injuries are part and parcel of the game and he is not the first cricketer to be affected by it.

Pathan said that he also used to bowl with a new ball early in his career before the role changed and he became defensive while bowling with the old ball. He added that numbers reflect differently after changing roles and cited the example of MS Dhoni in the batting order. Irfan Pathan stated that during MS Dhoni’s captaincy, the wicketkeeper-batsman used to be flexible in the batting order but his numbers (average and strike-rate) are now getting affected because he is not flexible anymore.

Irfan Pathan picks between Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly

Irfan Pathan started out playing under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly before Rahul Dravid took charge in 2006. He was then replaced by Anil Kumble with MS Dhoni assuming full-time Test leadership in 2008. Irfan Pathan named former captains Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble as skippers under whom he enjoyed playing. He also gave a special mention to Rahul Dravid by saying that the 164-Test veteran was “very clear” in his approach.

Image credits: ICC Twitter