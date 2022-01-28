Irfan Pathan Elated As BCCI Confirms Ranji Trophy; 'I Had At Least 25 Cricketers Calling'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that he had been getting a lot of calls from cricketers regarding the upcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy. The first-class tournament was scheduled to start on January 13 but had to be postponed owing to the emergence of the COVID-19 virus variant, Omicron.

The league for the previous edition also couldn't take place due to the pandemic. Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the upcoming Ranji Trophy is set to take place in two stages and Pathan has expressed his delight on the development.

Pathan took to Twitter and wrote, "Bhai Ranji trophy kab start ho Rahi hai? Ho Rahi ha na? I had at least 25 cricketers calling and checking on me about it. So happy to hear about Ranji trophy starting soon. #happynews."

Jay Shah, the Honourary secretary of the BCCI, said that the board is planning to conduct one phase from the second week of February with the knockout stage to be held in June. Shah also talked about the BCCI taking enough measures to minimise the risks of the Coronavirus.

Ranji Trophy 2022: Tournament to take place in two phases

"The Board has decided to conduct the Ranji Trophy this season in two phases. In the first phase, we plan to complete all matches of the league stage while the knockouts will be held in June. My team is working closely to mitigate any kind of health risk caused by the pandemic, while at the same time ensuring a highly competitive red-ball cricket contest," Shah was quoted as saying in a statement.

The official dates for the start and end of Ranji Trophy 2022 are yet to be announced.

Recently, Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the Indian national team, said that the BCCI shouldn't be complacent about the Ranji Trophy. The veteran said that the first-class championship is the "backbone of Indian cricket" and should be taken care of. Shastri took to Twitter and wrote, "The Ranji Trophy is the backbone of Indian cricket. The moment you start ignoring it our cricket will be SPINELESS!"

