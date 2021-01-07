Irfan Pathan Feels Cricketers Have No Right To Complain About Fatigue In Bio-bubble

The resurgence of cricket amidst the coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to implement stricter protocols in order to ensure smoother functioning of their events. As a result, cricket boards have resorted to creating a bio-secure bubble to minimize the chances of COVID-19 having an effect on cricketing schedules. However, several players have been vocal about the unsettling consequences of living in such an environment. Ex-India player, Irfan Pathan, recently suggested that the players should refrain from complaining.

Irfan Pathan asks cricketers to not complain about bio-bubble life

The former India player has had a firsthand experience of dealing with the bio-secure bubble himself during his stints with the recently concluded Lanka Premier League and the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (as a commentator). In a conversation with CricTracker, the 36-year-old mentioned how sportsmen should not complain about living in such an environment. Moreover, he also urged players to enjoy their game in spite of being in a bubble.

ALSO READ | Adam Gilchrist Picked Over Sachin Tendulkar As '21st Century’s Greatest' By Aussie Scribe

The left-hander pointed out that the world is going through difficult circumstances where people are even losing their jobs. Pathan opined that cricketers should not fret about living in a five-star prison. According to Pathan, cricketers should be adaptive to the current circumstances and deal with them accordingly.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Trains In Mumbai To Begin 2021 As Fans Want Him Back In Action; See Photos

India vs Australia 2020: Indian contingent not keen to travel to Brisbane due to quarantine norms?

The final Test of the India vs Australia 2020 series is slated to be played in Brisbane. However, due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Sydney, the Queensland government have made a strict 14-day quarantine rule for people travelling from the hotspots. Ajinkya Rahane and Co. are apparently not willing to remain under a hard quarantine on yet another occasion. According to Foxsports.com.au, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had officially written to Cricket Australia, where they highlighted their decision of not travelling to Brisbane.

BREAKING❗️



Gabba Test in doubt as India declare they will NOT fly to Brisbane.



More: https://t.co/vCsMJ8GDVO pic.twitter.com/YGtyGzDPtB — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 6, 2021

ALSO READ | England Women's Team Set To Tour Pakistan For Limited-overs Series In October 2021

India vs Australia live: How to watch India vs Australia 3rd Test in India?

Fans in India can catch the ongoing India vs Australia 3rd Test on the Sony Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:00 AM (IST) from Thursday, January 7. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app and website. For live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the social media handles of Cricket Australia and the BCCI.

ALSO READ | Ponting Calls Out Pant's Lousy Glovework: 'He's Dropped More Catches Than Any Other WK'

Image source: Irfan Pathan Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.