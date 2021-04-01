Irfan Pathan Feels THIS RCB Player Will Be Their X-Factor And It Is Not Glenn Maxwell

Ending a dismal run that saw them finish in last, 6th and last place in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively, the Royal Challengers Bangalore finished their 2020 season with their first playoffs appearance since 2015. Despite having some of the biggest names in the world - like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn and Aaron Finch to name just a few - RCB never managed to live up to their potential in the tournament. The closest the side has ever come to winning an IPL has been during their three finals appearances, in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

However, with the momentum of the 2020 season still in their minds, the Virat Kohli-led side will aim to capture their first title at the tournament in 2021. Along with some strategic auction buys this year, RCB will also have the benefit of having a squad that has been active and in-form since the last season. With 2020 find Devdutt Padikkal's performances in domestic cricket this year and Virat Kohli and ABD set to retain their spots at the top of the lineup, Indian veteran Irfan Pathan had a unique suggestion for what the rest of the team lineup should look like.

Irfan Pathan's plan for RCB and Washington Sundar IPL 2021

As a part of his '8 teams, 8 tips, 8 days' series of tweets, Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan laid down his support for another budding Indian spinner and probable all-rounder in the making - Washington Sundar. While Sundar has been a part of the RCB squad since 2018, his match-winning performances during India's tour of Australia 2020-21 have made him a household name in the country. Playing primarily as a spin bowler in a team chock full of batting options, Sundar has mostly batted lower down the order.

However, with multiple 90+ scores in challenging conditions, Sundar is proving to be an invaluable asset for India - prompting Pathan to name him as his X-factor pick for the RCB side over the more obvious Glenn Maxwell. The Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 campaign will be an interesting one to follow, considering the allrounder's failure to impress at the league year after year despite his hefty price tags. The Washington Sundar IPL 2021 salary is INR 3.2 crore, while the Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 salary is INR 14.25 crore

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

After finishing last year's IPL season in 4th place, RCB will take on defending champions and five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians in the opening match of this season. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9. Here is the rest of the RCB IPL 2021 schedule:

RCB squad IPL 2021

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel (trade), Players purchased: Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai

