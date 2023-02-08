Irfan Pathan Gives Sharp-witted Response To Australia's 'pitchgames' Ahead Of Nagpur Test

Irfan Pathan slammed the Australian cricket team as he shared an image of that famous pitch of Perth in 2013, captioning it: 'Let’s have a cracking series #BGT2023." Several Australian legends have been complaining about the Indian pitches as they feared India would prepare tailor-made pitches which will allow them to unleash their spinners on the Aussie batsmen. The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy will kickstart on Thursday in Nagpur.

Irfan Pathan gave back Australia a sharp response

Former left-arm Indian pacer Irfan Pathan hogs all the limelight on social media as his tweet regarding Australia's suspicious pitch theory has gone viral. The 38-year-old took to Twitter to share the surface used by the Aussies during their home Ashes series against England in 2013.

On that fiery pitch, Ben Stokes breathed some fresh air into the Test with a well-made 120 which otherwise was dominated by the home side. The visitors eventually went on to lose that Test series 5-0.

Both the captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins played down the pitch rumours on the eve of the first Test. Cummins said, "Potentially, it looks a little bit dry for the left-handers and knowing how much traffic will probably go through there from the right-arm bowlers. It might be a fair bit of rough out there. Again that's something we just got to embrace. It's going to be fun, it's going to be challenging at times, but we have batters who relish the chance to problem solve on their feet."

Rohit added, "(In the) last series we played here, a lot was spoken about pitches. All 22 (players) are quality cricketers and not bothered about how much it is turning, how much it is seaming and all that."

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Full squads

India's squad (first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.