Irfan Pathan Has A Message For Shikhar Dhawan & Co.'s Uncapped Players Ahead Of SL Tour

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has come up with a very important message for Team India's uncapped players who will be on their way to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series starting July 13.

Meanwhile, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will be leading Team India's second-string side whereas, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy.

Irfan Pathan wishes budding cricketers of Team India luck

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Irfan Pathan wished luck to the emerging talents of Team India and urged them to not only make everyone proud but also don the Indian jersey for a long time.

The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst concluded by giving special mention to the likes of Chetan Sakariya, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and, Krishnappa Gowtham.

Wishing you guys all the luck for future. May you guys play long for team India and make everyone proud. @Sakariya55 @devdpd07 @NitishRana_27 @Ruutu1331 @gowthamyadav88 #TeamIndia — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 11, 2021

India tour of Sri Lanka

While all eyes are fixed on the World Test Championship finale set to be played in England, the schedule of India's tour to Sri Lanka, which will witness a second string of the Men in Blue with the main squad in England, has been announced. India is set to tour the island nation for three One-Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals. The first ODI will begin on July 13 and the final T20 of the tour will be played on July 25, marking the end of a short tour lasting nearly two weeks.

The three ODIs will be played on July 13, July 16 and July 18, respectively. The T20 series will commence from July 21 onwards with the second and final being played on July 23 and July 25, respectively. Significantly, the broadcasters have ensured that India's Test tour of England does not coincide with the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

India's Full Squad against Sri Lanka:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh