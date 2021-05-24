Irfan Pathan Has Important, Passionate Plea For People Of Jammu & Kashmir: WATCH

During the second wave of the coronavirus, fans have witnessed members of the cricketing world trying their best to extend their support and spread awareness across India during this time of need. Recently, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan made an appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to follow the Covid-19 guidelines. Irfan Pathan appealed through a video message that was shared by former J&K cricketer Ranjeet Kalra on his Twitter account.

Ranjeet Kalra shares Irfan Pathan Jammu and Kashmir message

Ranjeet Kalra shared the Irfan Pathan Jammu and Kashmir message on May 23 through his Twitter account. Irfan Pathan made an appeal that even though medical assistance is available for Covid-19, people should still follow the Covid-19 guidelines diligently, may it be things like maintaining social distancing or co-operating with the authorities. Irfan Pathan also said people would still have to follow the guidelines for a period of 6-12 months to take care of themselves and their families.

Indian Cricket Star @IrfanPathan appeals to the People of J&K to follow Covid - 19 SOP's and guidelines..

Talking further in the video, he also said that people should take care of things like wearing masks and social distancing while pointing out that some people still think that the situation isn’t serious. Keeping that in mind he urged everyone to wear their masks and was hopeful that the situation will get better with time. Ranjeet Kalra expressed his gratitude to Pathan for his concern and for giving the valuable message.

Irfan Pathan donation for Covid-19

To assist in the fight in Covid-19, Irfan Pathan had announced on May 5 that the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) was going to provide free meals to COVID-19 affected people in South Delhi. The free meals from the Irfan Pathan donation for Covid-19 were being provided to isolated COVID patients at home. Irfan Pathan also collaborated with the Save the Children India foundation to raise funds for people fighting against Covid-19 in Delhi.

J&K coronavirus cases analysis

According to JHU CSSE Covid-19 data, as of May 23, 2021, J&K coronavirus cases analysis saw 3,308 new cases with a weekly average of 3,716 cases. J&K has seen a total of 2.71 lakh cases with 2.2 lakh recovered people and 3,564 deaths. From 10-23 May, J&K recorded a total of 53,698 cases.

