Irfan Pathan Highlights Reason Behind Virat Kohli-led Team's Defeat In WTC Final

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan reckons India should have played one more batsman for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Irfan, while presenting on Star Sports, said he feels the Virat Kohli-led side went with one batsman less in their line-up, which eventually cost them the inaugural World Test Championship title. Irfan said the Indian team needed one more batsman in their line-up because the side lacked a fast-bowling all-rounder, which New Zealand possessed. Irfan said the Indian batting was disappointing in the second innings and if they had one extra batsman, the match could have resulted in their favour.

India picked Jadeja

India went with two spinning all-rounders in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin despite having Shardul Thakur in their initial 20-member squad announced for the England tour. Jadeja failed to provide that x-factor with the bat as he scored just 15 and 16 runs in the match. Jadeja's performance with the ball was also not effective as he picked just 1 wicket. Hanuma Vihari was part of the final 15-member squad selected for the WTC final, but even he failed to find a place in the playing XI. Team India justified its decision by saying Jadeja was in "very good form", which prompted them to pick him over other available options.

India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final. New Zealand pacers proved lethal for the famed Indian batting line-up as they faltered one after another on a seaming England pitch. No Indian batsmen could cross the magical 50-run mark with Ajinkya Rahane totaling the highest individual score on the side as he hit 49 in the first innings. meanwhile, two New Zealand batters scored a half-century each, including skipper Kane Williamson. Kyle Jamison remained the pick amongst the bowlers as he picked a total of 7 wickets in the game. Jamieson was adjudged the player of the match.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is awaiting the start of its five-match Test series against England. The Test series is scheduled to begin in August, coinciding with the start of the next cycle of the World Test Championship.

(Image Credit: PTI/AP)

