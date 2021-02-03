Irfan Pathan Hopeful For Kuldeep Yadav's Inclusion In India's Playing XI For England Tests

Veteran Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in Team India's Playing XI for the upcoming four-match Test series against England starting Friday. The chinaman bowler has been added to the Indian squad for the Test series. However, it remains to be seen whether he will be getting a game or not.

'He is a unique bowler': Irfan Pathan

“I am sure they must be supporting and backing Kuldeep Yadav because he has got immense talent. You don’t find left-arm wrist spinners on every-day-basis. He is a unique bowler. The guy is about 25-26 and this is where he is going to get maturity. Whenever he gets the opportunity, first Test, second Test, whenever he will be raring to go and I am pretty sure that he will do well,” said Irfan Pathan while speaking to PTI.

“When it comes to England, look at the history, if you are a leg-spinner, you always have a chance of performing well, I just hope that whenever he plays, he does really well and he does,” the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

Kuldeep Yadav's cricketing career

Kuldeep Yadav has represented India in six Tests, 61 One Day Internationals and 21 T20Is ever since he had first burst onto the scene at the highest level in early 2017.

However, the offie has not had the best of times in the past few months. Representing KKR in Dream11 IPL 2020, he could only manage a solitary scalp in the five matches that he got to feature in for the former champions.

Kuldeep was a part of the Indian squad in the recently-concluded all-format bilateral series against Australia Down Under but, could only feature in a warm-up game as well as the dead-rubber third ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

