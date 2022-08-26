Irfan Pathan Makes Acting Debut In Vikram's Film 'Cobra', Raina Says 'can't Wait To Watch'

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is all set to make his acting debut with a Tamil film titled 'Cobra', the trailer of which was released on Thursday. Pathan will share the screen in the movie with South Indian superstar Chiyaan Vikram and KGF actor Shrinidhi Shetty. The film, where Pathan will portray the role of Aslan Yilmaz, an Interpol agent, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 31.

Pathan's former India teammate Suresh Raina led the wishes as he took to Twitter to congratulate the 37-year-old on his big screen debut. Raina wished the film to do well at the box office and said he can't wait to watch Pathan's performance in the movie. Pathan, in his response, thanked Raina for his good wishes and sent his love to him and his family.

"So happy for you brother @IrfanPathan to watch you perform in #Cobra. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you & entire cast huge success on this. Can’t wait to watch this one," Raina wrote in his tweet. "Thank you mere bhai. Lots of love to you and family," Pathan responded.

This is not the first time the younger Pathan brother has associated himself with the entertainment industry. Earlier in 2015, Pathan appeared as a contestant on the popular celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Apart from Vikram, Shetty, and Pathan, the film also stars Roshan Mathews, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Kanika, Mrinalini Ravi, Padmapriya, and K.S. Ravikumar in key roles. R Rahman's music score just adds more value and worth to the high-end drama. The action-thriller is directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by Seven Screen Studios.

Pathan's career

As far as Pathan's cricketing career is concerned, the all-rounder has played a total of 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India from 2003 to 2012. Pathan has picked 100 wickets in red-ball cricket, 173 wickets in the 50-over version, and 28 wickets in the shortest format at averages of 32.26, 29.72, and 22.07, respectively. He has also scored 1,305 runs in Tests, 1,544 runs in ODIs, and 172 runs in T20Is.

