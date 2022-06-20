Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has named his ideal playing XI for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia later this year. While speaking to Star Sports on Sunday, Irfan picked eleven players who he believes will be ideal choices for making India's World Cup XI. Among the most notable names missing from Irfan's list are Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mohammed Shami.

Irfan's top three picks for India's World Cup XI are KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. He justified his selection by claiming that the pitches in Australia have a lot of swing and seam, and teams will need players with experience to counter that. Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik were both mentioned as middle-order options by Irfan.

Irfan chose Yadav over Shreyas Iyer and Dinesh Karthik over the young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Irfan named Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja as the two all-rounders in his World Cup XI. Meanwhile, he picked Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jasprit Bumrah as his four bowlers. Irfan surprisingly left Mohammed Shami out of his preferred World Cup XI.

Irfan's India XI for T20 World Cup: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Karthik over Pant for Irfan Pathan

Irfan chose Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant because of his recent batting performances. Pant played in the recently finished T20I series against South Africa, where he fared terribly, scoring just 57 runs in four games at an average of 14.25 and a strike rate of 105.55. Karthik, on the other hand, has been in fantastic form with the bat off late and is Irfan's first choice wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup.

Ashwin is another name who has failed to find a place in Irfan's World Cup XI. Irfan picked only one spinner in the squad in the form of Yuzvendra Chahal since the pitches in Australia have historically favoured fast bowlers more. He also left out Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami. Iyer did not score too many runs against South Africa and his performance in the IPL was also below par. Shami, on the other hand, has had a pretty good IPL season this year but despite that, he failed to make it to Irfan's World Cup XI.

