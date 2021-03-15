Irfan Pathan Names Sachin Tendulkar's 'New Opening Partner' In Road Safety World Series

The India Legends side, led by the great Sachin Tendulkar, have been in some sensational form in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2021. Having played six games so far, India Legends have won five and lost just one. Their solitary loss came against England Legends where they came agonizingly close to the target from an improbable situation but eventually fell short by 6 runs.

Irfan Pathan son to replace Virender Sehwag as Sachin Tendulkar's opening partner

India Legends are currently placed at the second place in the Road Safety World Series 2021 points table behind Sri Lanka who are at the top due to a superior net run rate. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been one of the stars of the Indian Legends side with his consistent performances game after game both with bat and ball.

The southpaw took to Twitter on Sunday after India Legends secured a 56-run win over the South Africa Legends and revealed Sachin Tendulkar's new opening partner in a series of photos. The photos featured the Irfan Pathan son, who is named Imran, alongside Tendulkar and former South African speedster Makhaya Ntini. In the caption, the Indian all-rounder adorably mentioned that his son is ready to replace Virender Sehwag and open with Sachin Tendulkar in the Road Safety World Series.

Irfan Pathan stats in Road Safety World Series 2021

Irfan Pathan has scored 118 runs in the two innings that he has played in the competition so far at a blistering strike-rate of 181.54 to go with two fifties. The southpaw is yet to be dismissed in the series. He also has four wickets to his name in five games at an average of 29.50.

Meanwhile, the penultimate league phase match of the Road Safety World Series 2021 will see South Africa Legends take on Bangladesh Legends. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 15, 2021.

The Road Safety World Series 2021 live telecast of the South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends encounter will be available on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch South Africa vs Bangladesh live stream on the Voot app and website. For South Africa vs Bangladesh Legends live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

