Irfan Pathan Says He Was Dropped From The Indian Team Despite Being A Match-winner

Irfan Pathan has come forward and revealed that he was dropped from the Indian team despite having played a match-winning a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka during a bilateral series in 2008. Irfan had announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year. He had last donned the Indian jersey in 2012.

'Which match-winner is made to sit outside?': Irfan Pathan

During an Instagram live session with Sports Tak, Pathan recollected a strange incident during the bilateral series against Sri Lanka in 2008. where he was dropped from the team despite winning a game for the Men In Blue. The veteran cricketer wondered who gets dropped after winning the game for the country? and which match-winner is made to sit outside?

After the Sri Lanka series, the veteran all-rounder was dropped and did not to go on to play another match for India till early 2012.

'I was among the unfortunate ones': Irfan Pathan

During the same interaction, the Baroda cricketer went on to say that he had won Man of the Match awards in his last ODI and T20I matches respectively and then lashed out at his critics who thought he did not know swing by reminding them that he was a first change bowler.

He further added that India's Test stumper Wriddhiman Saha had made it to the national team without playing cricket for a year and even though youngster Rishabh Pant had hit a double century in Saha's absence, he was still recalled. Furthermore, the ex-left-arm seamer also added that some players are backed, some are not, some are fortunate and he was among the unfortunate ones.

Irfan Pathan's cricketing career

Irfan Pathan is one of the finest all-rounders to have represented India at the highest level. He had the capability of providing early breakthroughs with his amazing swing and was also a very handy batsman as an opener, at number three and in the middle-overs. Irfan had first burst on to the scene against the then mighty Australians in December 2003 where he took the prized wickets of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden. Pathan was a part of many of India's famous win that also included the ICC World T20 2007 triumph.

He had played his last international match in World T20 2012 and even though he was a part of India's triumphant Champions Trophy 2013 squad, he did not get a single game.

