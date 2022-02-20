Irfan Pathan Opines On Manner In Which Wriddhiman Saha Was Snubbed From Tests

Veteran Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Sunday voiced his concern over the manner in which Wriddhiman Saha was snubbed from the Indian national Test team. The ace wicketkeeper was recently dropped from the squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka home tour and came out disclosing that head coach Rahul Dravid had informed him that the management is no longer looking to consider him for selection and that he should consider retiring from international cricket.

Taking to Twitter to opine on the development, Irfan Pathan wrote, "An honest coach Or someone just gives hope even after knowing that a player doesn’t fit in the scheme of things? Your opinion????? For me an honest coach ALWAYS!"

Apart from Saha, Ajinkya Rahane & Pujara too snubbed from Test squad

Notably, apart from Wriddhiman Saha, other senior players including Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara too were axed from the national side, making way for younger players to take up their place.

Meanwhile, it is also understood that this snub has left Saha to opt out of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022 as well. The player, however, will be seen in action in the IPL 2022 wherein he will ply trade for Gujarat Lions after being acquired by the new franchise for Rs 1.9 crore.

BCCI announces Team India's Test & T20I squad for upcoming Sri Lanka tour

Sri Lanka will take a trip to India to play three T20Is and two Tests. The three T20I matches will be played across two venues, Lucknow (1st T20I) and Dharamsala (2nd and 3rd T20I) while the two Tests will be held in Mohali and Bengaluru respectively.

Team India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar.

Team India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Image: BCCI/ Twitter/ Irfan Pathan