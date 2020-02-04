Irfan Pathan Posts Adorable Message For Wife Safa Baig On Wedding Anniversary

Irfan Pathan took the world by storm on his international debut in Australia 17 years ago. He was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. The Baroda all-rounder had a decent career with Team India. However, injuries and loss of form made it difficult for the left-arm pacer to make a comeback to the national side. Recently, he brought down the curtains on his career.

Irfan Pathan celebrates marriage anniversary, posts on Instagram

On Monday, Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig celebrated their anniversary and the former cricketer took to social media to wish his loving wife. Here's what he posted:

Irfan Pathan wife

In 2016, Irfan Pathan married Jeddah-based Safa Baig in a simple ceremony in Mecca. Safa, who is an Indian national, works in a PR firm as an executive editor. She has featured in several prominent fashion magazines in the Gulf. Irfan met Safa back in 2014 when he was on one of his cricket tours. It is speculated that the duo happened to cross paths at a public event or social gathering.

Irfan Pathan retirement

Last month, Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Pathan featured in 29 Tests, 120 One-Day Internationals and 24 Twenty20 Internationals for India. The 35-year-old last played a competitive game in February 2019 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy for Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking about his retirement, Irfan Pathan said that there were many memorable moments in his career. He said that getting (Mathew) Hayden as his first wicket is one of his most cherished memories. He also said that the moment when he got the India cap is close to his heart.

