Irfan Pathan Pulls Ravindra Jadeja's Leg In Funny Twitter Banter: 'Bapu Needs Eye Drops'

Ravindra Jadeja's return to form is great news for Team India as they continue their preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia. During the 2nd T20I, the left-hander played a blinder of an innings (18 balls 45 runs) to help Team India win the series against Sri Lanka, while during the IND vs SL 3rd T20I he played an innings of 15 balls 25 runs Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and took a dig at Ravindra Jadeja over a video shared by BCCI.

India vs Sri Lanka: Irfan Pathan Twitter banter with Ravindra Jadeja

In a post-match video shared by the BCCI on Twitter, Jadeja can be seen blinking his eyes repeatedly while speaking in an interview after the cricket match. Irfan Pathan while taking a jibe at Ravindra Jadeja said that the all-rounder may need some eye drops. The Team India all-rounder responded back to Pathan's comment by revealing that he had recently switched to contact lenses. The former cricketer replied back by stating that it seems the left-hander has been playing with binoculars, considering his spectacular batting performance against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I highlights

Sri Lanka batting first lost early wickets with Mohammad Siraj and Avesh Khan making early inroads. Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel also picked up wickets to leave Sri Lanka at 60/5. However, Dasun Shanaka played a brilliant knock to take the team out of trouble. The Sri Lanka skipper scored 74 runs in 38 balls which had 9 fours and two sixes as SrLanka posted 146 runs on board. For India Avesh Khan finished with figures of 2/23 while Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammad Siraj picked up one wicket apiece.

India in reply lost Rohit Sharma early however Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer stitched together a brilliant partnership before Samson was dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne. Shreyas Iyer scored a fine half-century staying unbeaten on 75 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja scored 22 runs off 15 balls to take the team to victory. For the Sri Lanka pacer, Lahiru Kumara was the best bowler finishing the match with figures of 2/39, while Dushmantha CHameera and Chamika Karuraratne picked up 1 wicket apiece.