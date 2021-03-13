Irfan Pathan Questions Reason Behind India's Defeat In T20, Shuts Up Troll With Fiery Jibe

With Team India losing the first T20 of the 5-match series on Friday, former cricketer Irfan Pathan questioned the difference between the two teams as Morgan's men drew first blood at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While Pathan invited comments on the reason behind India's loss, he opined that the pace was the 'difference' as England went on to register an 8-wicket victory. Pertinently, Morgan fielded three pacers in his playing XI whereas Virat Kohli opted to go with three spinners instead.

Responding to several comments on his tweet, Irfan Pathan also stole the show as he clean bowled a troll with a fiery delivery. When a user took a dig at Pathan for opining that pace made the difference, the former India all-rounder hit back in style as he replied, "You never played for India yet you talking to a guy who had swing."

England draw first blood

A blistering 48-ball 67 from middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer helped the Men In Blue post a respectable total of 124/7 from their allotted 20 overs. In reply, a spirited England team were on the attack right from the word 'Go' as openers Jason Roy (49), and, Jos Buttler (28) added 72 runs for the opening stand.

The top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan (24*), and, white-ball specialist Jonny Bairstow (26*) added 41 runs for the third-wicket stand as the visitors crossed the finish line by eight wickets and 27 balls to spare to draw first blood in the T20I series. Star England pacer Jofra Archer was adjudged the Man of the Match award for rattling the Indian batting line-up as he finished with figures of 3/23 from his four overs that included a maiden at an economy rate of 5.75.

Kohli's poor run continues

Prolonging the wait for his 71s century, Team India skipper Virat Kohli yet again failed to go big on Friday in the 1st T20 against England. Kohli was dismissed for a 5-ball duck as Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan teamed up to pick the prized wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As Virat Kohli walked back without opening his account, he became India's captain with the most ducks in international cricket. Kohli toppled Sourav Ganguly who has 14 ducks to his name as he placed his name in an unwanted record list.

By virtue of his dismissal, Virat Kohli also registered two consecutive ducks across 475 innings in his international career. He also became the 4th Indian batsmen with the most international ducks (28) below Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.