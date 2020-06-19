Irfan Pathan Recalls How He Dismissed Mohammad Yousuf To Complete His Test Hat-trick

Irfan Pathan recalled his Test hat-trick against arch-rivals Pakistan at Karachi in January 2006. Irfan was given the new ball after India had won the toss and elected to bowl first. He made the most of his opportunity on that wicket where the ball was swinging a lot and helping the pacers. He first had opener Salman Butt caught at slips, Younis Khan was then trapped plumb in front of the wicket the following delivery and then castled Mohammad Yousuf to complete his hat-trick.

Pathan also recalled what he had felt when he was on a hat-trick before bowling to Yousuf.

'Doesn't happen easily': Irfan Pathan

While talking to a daily publication, Irfan Pathan went on to reveal he had left everything on the Almighty and decided that he is just going to bowl his best ball and at the same time, he was also aware that Mohammad Yousuf had gotten out to him so many times and also knew that the batsman was also waiting for his in-swinger. The veteran all-rounder then mentioned that he just wanted the ball to hit Yousuf's pad irrespective of whether he was expecting a good ball or the same delivery.

Recalling that delivery, the Baroda cricketer added the kind of swing that he had got on that ball doesn’t happen easily as people take time to do that. Furthermore, the southpaw added while delivering the ball, he just wanted to hit Yousuf's pads and luckily the ball swung so much that even after pitching, it had movement and it went between his bat and pad to hit the stumps.

Nonetheless, Irfan's hat-trick was the only good thing for India in that contest as Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback after that to win the match as well as the three-match series by a mammoth 341 runs. The first two Tests were drawn.

Irfan Pathan's cricketing career

Irfan Pathan is one of the finest all-rounders to have represented India at the highest level. He had the capability of providing early breakthroughs with his amazing swing and was also a very handy batsman as an opener, at number three and in the middle-overs. Irfan first burst on to the scene against the then mighty Australians in December 2003 where he took the prized wickets of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden with his sheer brilliance i.e. by making the ball swing. Pathan was a part of many of India's famous win that also included the ICC World T20 2007 triumph and the tri-series win Down Under in the 2007/08 season during his cricketing career that lasted for almost a decade.

He had played his last international match in World T20 2012 and even though he was a part of India's triumphant Champions Trophy 2013 squad, he did not get a single game. The veteran all-rounder had announced his retirement from international cricket in January 2020. Even before his retirement, Irfan had started his stint as a commentator/analyst.

READ: Rohit Sharma Recalls 'never-seen-before' World T20 2007 Celebrations From Indian Fans