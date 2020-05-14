Irfan Pathan Reveals 'dislike' For Commentators During Playing Days And Reason Behind It

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is one of the best all-rounders the country has produced. Irfan Pathan was lethal with his swinging deliveries with the new ball. He was more than handy with the bat who had the ability to score quick runs. Irfan Pathan, who last played for India in October 2012, called time on his 16-year international career earlier this year.

Irfan Pathan opens up on his role as a commentator

Post his retirement, the southpaw has turned to commentary. Irfan Pathan's commentary is loved by his fans and he makes the experience more worthy for his followers by asking for their opinions while commentating on social media. Now, Irfan Pathan has revealed his motto as a commentator.

On Wednesday, Irfan Pathan was involved with Shikhar Dhawan in an Instagram live session where the former all-rounder revealed his motto as a commentator is to present the game as it is happening live. Irfan Khan recalled his playing days and revealed how he used to dislike commentators back then. Irfan Khan further said when he used to play, he felt commentators had no idea how players felt while playing the game and the right time to make a comment.

Irfan Khan added but now when that he is commentating, he understands the job of a commentator and cited an example to explain the same. Irfan Pathan said if Shikhar Dhawan scores a hundred, then we would have to praise his innings but if Shikhar Dhawan gets out on 0, then we will have to talk about how Shikhar Dhawan failed. He further said that as a commentator, his motto is to try and make the game beautiful according to what is going on live.

Irfan Pathan reveals altar ego of MS Dhoni

In an appearance on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected, Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan candidly recollected some memories of their time with MS Dhoni in the Indian team. Irfan Pathan revealed an incident when the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman got angry in the dressing room. The Baroda-based all-rounder recalled a warm-up match from the 2006-07 season, where MS Dhoni believed that he was wrongly given out. Upon being given out, he threw his bat and made a “dash” in the dressing room and also arrived late for the practice session.

Irfan Pathan retirement

Irfan Pathan decided to hang his boots from all forms of the game earlier this year in January. Irfan Pathan played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals for India and went on to pick as many as 301 wickets across all the formats. The fast bowler was the master of swinging the new ball both ways, especially in Tests, which earned him seven five-wicket hauls and two 10-match-wicket hauls. He was also more than a handy batsman as he amassed 1105 runs in 40 Test innings at a decent average of 31.57. In ODIst, Pathan scored 1544 runs with five half-centuries to his name.

IMAGE COURTESY: IRFAN PATHAN INSTAGRAM