Irfan Pathan Reveals Name Of Latest Hindi Action Movie That 'clean Bowled' Him

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was recently full of praise for the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Khuda Haafiz' which released on Friday, August 14, on Disney+Hotstar. The southpaw took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself watching Khuda Haafiz on his Apple iPad. Irfan Pathan wrote that he watched a romantic thriller after a long time and he was happy that he chose Khuda Haafiz. Irfan Pathan also lauded Vidyut Jammwal for his action in the film and recommended his fans to watch it.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira helps him pack bags for IPL 2020 trip in adorable post

Irfan Pathan heaps praise on Vidyut Jamwmwal starrer 'Khuda Haafiz'

Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz got me cleaned bowled. Watched a romantic thriller after a long time and I am glad it was this one. Your action and thrill definitely has no boundaries @VidyutJammwal . It’s a must watch @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/zUC0pwhZj1 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 20, 2020

The 35-year-old Pathan himself is all set to appear in his first film titled 'Cobra'. The cricketer, who is best known for his amazing game sense on the pitch, has chosen to try his hand at acting and will soon be seen in the Tamil film Cobra. Taking to Twitter, Irfan Pathan shared a series of photographs in which he poses as his character in the film. Irfan Pathan seemed extremely happy to share his latest look from the film. In the pictures shared, Irfan Pathan can be seen dressed up in a semi-formal look.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Chris Gayle predicts THIS number of innings like 'Universe Boss' to score ton in IPL 2020

The actor took to social media and shared his new look as an Interpol officer. As per the caption Irfan Pathan posted, he will be seen as an Interpol officer on duty in Kolkata. The cricketer-turned-actor also shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of Cobra in which he can be seen caught up in several candid moments. According to a news report, Irfan Pathan will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the film. The film Cobra has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and will feature actor Vikram in the lead role.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya and brother Krunal pose in PPE kits ahead of leaving India for IPL 2020

Irfan Pathan's cricketing career

Irfan Pathan is one of the finest all-rounders to have represented India at the highest level. He had the capability of providing early breakthroughs with his ability to swing the ball both ways and was also a very handy batsman. Pathan had first burst on to the scene against the then mighty Australians in December 2003 where he took the prized wickets of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden. Pathan was a part of many of India's famous win that also included the ICC World T20 2007 triumph.

He had played his last international match in World T20 2012 and even though he was a part of India's triumphant Champions Trophy 2013 squad, he did not get a single game. The Baroda lad announced his international retirement earlier this year after representing his country in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is.

ALSO READ | 'Be Careful': Irfan Pathan Urges Bowlers To Beware Of MS Dhoni In IPL 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: IRFAN PATHAN INSTAGRAM