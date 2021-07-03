Irfan Pathan Reveals Rahul Dravid Took Him & MS Dhoni For Movie After 2007 World Cup Loss

Team India's veteran all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently shared that Rahul Dravid took him and MS Dhoni for a movie after India was eliminated from the Cricket World Cup (WC) in 2007. Speaking to Star Sports, Irfan Pathan was outlining how Team India's Sri Lanka- bound players can benefit from Rahul Dravid's presence during the limited-overs series and recalled when 'The Wall' took him and MS Dhoni for a movie after the 2007 World Cup exit.

Praising Team India's Head Coach for the Sri Lanka series, Irfan Pathan said, "What Rahul Bhai brings is clear communication. Even when he was a leader for the Indian cricket team at that time as well he was very clear with any youngster. If anyone had any kinds of problem they can just go up to him and talk about very very freely."

"Let me share a small incident when we lost 2007 World in West Indies. He (Rahul Dravid) came to me and Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said look I, we all are sad and let's go for a movie. We went for a movie and then he actually talked to us for half an hour and told us that look yes we lost the World Cup, we all wanted to make a big difference. But this is not the end of it, life is much bigger and we will come back tomorrow. That's the kind of character he is. He is always looking to put positive frame of mind in any cricketer."

"So, if someone goes out of form in Sri Lanka, he will be the first one to guide him and give him confidence," added Pathan.

India in 2007 World Cup

Despite having a formidable squad, Rahul Dravid -led Team India could not qualify for the knockout stages in the 2007 World Cup that took place in West Indies. In fact, Team India's 2007 World Cup journey starting on a shocking note as Bangladesh defeated Dravid & Co. in the opening game. However, India defeated Bermuda by a big margin of 257 runs in their second game but crashed out after losing to Sri Lanka in their third match.

(Image Credits: PTI)