Irfan Pathan Set To Return To Field As Kandy Ropes In The Indian All-rounder For LPL 2020

After bidding adieu to international cricket, Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is set to take the field again as he has been roped in by the Kandy franchise in the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL). The T20 league which is set to get underway from November 21, will feature five teams, across two venues in Sri Lanka. Pathan will join the Kandy arsenal which already includes, West Indies legend Chris Gayle, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Liam Plunkett and Nuwan Pradeep.

“I am extremely excited to be part of the Kandy franchisee in LPL. We have some exciting names in the team and I am looking forward for the experience,” said Irfan Pathan as Kandy announced that the all-rounder would play for the franchise. Welcoming the all-rounder, Kandy franchisee owner Sohail Khan said, “Irfan’s inclusion will not only add to the firepower of the squad but his experience will be a huge asset to the team.” Abbas Muni is also a co-owner of the Kandy team.

Boasting of nearly 300 international cricketers and more than 2,500 runs, Irfan Pathan has been one of the greatest all-rounders to play for the Men in Blue. Pathan has represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20s. The acclaimed all-rounder has also featured in the IPL for several teams including Punjab, Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad.

Lanka Premier League 2020 fixtures

Colombo will take on Galle in the opening match of the Lanka Premier League at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 21. The match will start at 7.30 pm after the opening ceremony which is scheduled to be held from 3.30 pm onwards. Every day will see Double Headers till the semi-finals on December 10 and 11, 2020. The final will be played on December 13 with December 14 as a reserve day. The two semi-finals and the final will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

The health authorities in Sri Lanka are discussing implementing a 14-day isolation period for overseas cricketers travelling to the island nation for the upcoming LPL 2020 season. However, Wickramaratne stated that they are hoping to allow players participating in Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season a direct entry to Sri Lanka for the tournament. The reason being, the Dream11 IPL 2020 season is also being conducted inside a secure bio-bubble in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Full schedule here

