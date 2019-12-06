Irfan Pathan Slams Abdul Razzaq's 'Baby Bumrah' Remark, Calls It 'unnecessary'

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan gave a befitting reply to Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzak for his remarks on Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Razzaq on Wednesday said that he wouldn't have had any difficulty in facing India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Razzaq also claimed that he had faced better quality seamers than Bumrah.

"After having faced the world-class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. The pressure would have been on him. I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram. So Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," Razzak said on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Pathan slammed Razzak and urged fans not read too much into his 'unnecessary' statement.

“Irfan jese bowlers hamari gali gali mein paae jate hay” par jab jab ye galli bowler inke samne khela har baar inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di. Request to all fans not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements. Just read and 😃.... #bumrah #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 5, 2019

Aakash Chopra trolls Abdul Razzaq for Jasprit Bumrah comment

While fans have been trolling the all-rounder for his recent comments, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra also joined in. In his tweet, Chopra described Razzaq as someone who has not grown up with age. Check out the tweet by Aakash Chopra down below.

Another fine example of the fact that growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional. Well played 🙏😝 https://t.co/yLQE6U0KRw — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 5, 2019

During the same interview, the Pakistani cricketer also went on to describe the current crop of cricketers as ‘ordinary’. He added that the players between 1992 and 2007 were ‘world-class’ who knew what the sport was all about. He continued that the present generation of players lacks the in-depth knowledge about batting, bowling and fielding. Razzaq also claimed that Virat Kohli does not have the same class as Sachin Tendulkar. Although ironically, Razzaq had another bizarre comment in the past that Pakistani batsman Ahmed Shehzad is better than Sachin Tendulkar.

