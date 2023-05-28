All eyes in the cricketing world will be on Ahmedabad on Sunday evening for two important reasons. First and foremost, it will determine whether the Gujarat Titans can successfully defend their IPL title against the Chennai Super Kings, who are vying for a fifth title. Second, it could be the final appearance for legendary CSK captain, MS Dhoni on the cricket pitch. CSK vs GT will have a beautiful closing ceremony for the IPL 2023 which will witness the biggest Bollywood stars performing before the start of the biggest clash of the year.

Adding to the magnificence of the event, the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket ground in the world, is anticipated to host a mass of over 100,000 enthusiastic fans. This massive turnout could notice a historic moment if it turns out to be Dhoni's farewell match.

Playing on their home turf, Gujarat, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, will not be easily overpowered. After an enchanting victory in their debut season the previous year, they are determined to retain the title. In 2022, Pandya lifted the trophy in front of a staggering 101,566 watchers at the stadium, surpassing the world record for a T20 cricket match. However, organizers are confident that this record will be broken on Sunday evening.

How is the cricket world geared up for CSK vs GT IPL 2023?

The biggest stars and former cricketers have shared their views on the clash of captains MS Dhoni vs Hardik Pandya at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

IPL final today. @ChennaiIPL all the way! — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) May 28, 2023

Albie Morkel is all set to support MS Dhoni's CSK in the final of the IPL 2023.

Former CSK star player tweets a neutral post to show respect to the both finalists claiming that "May the best team win!".

Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket!



What truly… pic.twitter.com/R3VLWQxhoT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 28, 2023

The God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar shares his insights on the IPL final also appreciating the journey of GT and Shubhman Gill as they are going to take-on CSK tonight.

Today’s final is not just any final. It has different emotions… #GTvsCSK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 28, 2023

One of the most famous cricketer, Irfan Pathan states that today's final is full of emotions and is not just like any other final.

The highly anticipated and dreaded swan song is all set for tonight. How can CSK break GT's fortress at Ahmedabad? And a look at Shivam Dube's technique on the Insider in today's #Aakashvani: https://t.co/OafJcC6Leh pic.twitter.com/wx7Odt9AgU — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 28, 2023

Former player and cricket expert shares a video expressing his thoughts on the final between CSK and GT.

This day that year CSK did a 2 out of 2! Will they make it 5 tonight or will Gujarat Titans do a 2 out of 2! #Memories #Chennai #CSK #IPL https://t.co/Fx2oKN4MnP — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 28, 2023

"In terms of quality, Gujarat Titans are way ahead in the bowling department as compared to CSK. Gujarat Titans are ahead in terms of man-to-man marking. But it will be an emotional match between CSK and GT. I am a Gujarati and would like to win GT but my feelings are towards MS Dhoni. It is not yet clear whether he will play next year or not. The heart is supporting CSK because of the Dhoni factor". Irfan Pathan said during a discussion on Star Sports.

Former CSK star and cricket legend Badrinath has shared his support to his former team claiming that it is a must win game for both the teams as CSK can equal Mumbai Indian's score of having the most IPL trophies or GT can win two back-to-back IPL.

Not just the stars but the whole world is excited for the battle between two great teams. MS Dhoni who is not sure of playing the IPL next year can have a happy ending to his cricket career or Hardik Pandya who is one of the most aggressive players in the history of cricket will beat CSK at their home.