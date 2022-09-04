Irfan Pathan Takes Jibe At 'Mujhe Maro' Meme Fame After Being Asked About IND V PAK Result

India and Pakistan will face off against one another for the second time in seven days on Sunday. Both teams will lock horns in their first game of the Super 4 round of the ongoing Asia Cup. Pakistan defeated Hong Kong by a record-breaking 155 runs on Friday to advance to the Super 4 stage. India advanced to the 2022 Asia Cup final four by defeating Hong Kong in its second Group A encounter on Wednesday.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, Pakistani fan Momin Saqib, who had gone viral in 2019 with his “Maaro Mujhe Maaro" meme, met former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Momin took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of his brief interaction with Pathan. In the video, the former can be heard asking the latter about his thoughts on Sunday's match between India and Pakistan. Pathan took a jibe at Momin while replying to his query.

Momin: Good to see you. In 2006, you took a hat-trick against Pakistan. How are you, brother?

Pathan: I am good. How about you?

Momin: I am fine as well. What do you think about Sunday's match between Pakistan and India?

Pathan: It will be a repeat! (Referring to India's win against Pakistan last week)

Momin then jokingly asked, "Repeat of last year's match?" referring to the 2021 T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan, which the Men in Green won by a massive margin of 10 wickets. However, Pathan asserted that it was a one-off loss, and that India will win because the 'boys have returned to form.'

Momin shared the video last evening and it has since garnered more than 1,65,000 likes. "Glad to meet Irfan Pathan, the best swing bowler India has ever had. Lekin Irfan Bhai, aap maanein ya na maanein, Asia Cup humara hai!" Momin wrote in the caption of the post. Here's the video of the brief meeting between Momin and Pathan.

India vs Pakistan

The match between India and Pakistan will take place at the same venue in Dubai, where they also played their last two games against one another. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. India are favourites to win the match given the quality of players they have, but Pakistan also have the ability to defeat any team on their day.

India's predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan's predicted XI: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali.