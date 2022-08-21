Irfan Pathan Takes Jibe At Waqar Younis' 'Big Relief For India' Tweet On Afridi's Injury

Irfan Pathan, a former all-rounder for India, gave a befitting reply to Waqar Younis, a former Pakistani pacer, over his recent tweet about Indian top-order batters feeling relieved to learn of Shaheen Afridi's injury before the Asia Cup. On Saturday, the latter suggested that Afridi's injury would be a big relief for Indian top-order batters, who in their last encounter against Pakistan, had faltered badly against the 22-year-old's bowling.

It is significant to note that Afridi played a crucial role with the ball in India versus Pakistan match in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He dismissed India's top order early to put Pakistan in a commanding position. It eventually enabled the Men in Green to register their first victory against India in a World Cup match.

Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/Fosph7yVHs — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 20, 2022

Pathan took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to respond to Younis's post, writing that other teams in the Asia Cup should also feel relieved that Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are not in the Indian squad. "It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup! (sic)" Irfan wrote in his response. The post has garnered over 31K likes on Twitter since being shared a few hours ago.

It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 21, 2022

Afridi has been ruled out of Pakistan's Asia Cup squad due to an injury that he sustained during a Test series against Sri Lanka in July. The speedster is currently in the Netherlands with the Pakistani team. He was scheduled to participate in the third one-day international against the Netherlands, but recent scans showed that he must take 4-6 weeks off before returning. Afridi will miss both the Asia Cup and the home series against England.

Asia Cup 2022

The 2022 Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. India and Pakistan are slated to lock horns against each other on August 28.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.