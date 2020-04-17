Irfan Pathan Talks About Simple Living With Memories In Vadodara House; Watch Video

Veteran Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian all-rounders of all time. Having made his international debut in the 2003 Adelaide Test, he is distinctly remembered by many cricket purists for claiming attacking Australian batsman Matthew Hayden as his first Test wicket. During the 2006 Karachi Test against Pakistan, he achieved a distinct record of becoming the only bowler in the world to take a Test hat-trick in the very first over of the match in international cricket.

Irfan Pathan house – a throwback video

In 2013, Irfan Pathan appeared in an Asian Paints commercial through their web series ‘Har Ghar Kucch Kehta Hai’. He appeared in the second episode of the series where he can be seen sharing his childhood memories associated with his Vadodara house. The cricketer took a nostalgic trip by visiting the place where he used to play cricket while growing up. He also displayed the place in his house where he keeps his trophies and momentos which he collected from the cricket field.

Irfan Pathan house gets featured on web show: Watch

Irfan Pathan donation

Quite recently, Irfan Pathan, along with his brother Yusuf Pathan donated face masks to the medical staff and health workers to tackle the nationwide coronavirus crisis. On March 23, Irfan Pathan posted a video in which both brothers advocated the importance of social distancing to their fans.

Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned.But don’t gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us... pic.twitter.com/7oG7Sx4wfF — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 23, 2020

Irfan Pathan retirement

Irfan Pathan announced his international retirement in 2020. The seasoned all-rounder played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is since his Team India debut in 2003. The cricketer scored 2,821 international runs and bagged 301 wickets across all three formats. He was part of India’s victorious 2007 World Twenty20 campaign where he was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in the final.

Irfan Pathan house and Irfan Pathan net worth

According to trendcelebsnow.com, Irfan Pathan net worth is estimated to be around US$5 million (approximately ₹38 crore). His net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. It also comprises of his various Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts with teams like Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad among other franchises whom he represented over the years.

Image and video credits: Asian Paints YouTube channel