Irfan Pathan Tweets Constitution's Preamble Amid Row With Mishra; 'Always Followed This'

With social media divided over the tweetstorm, Irfan Pathan on Saturday has issued a fresh response to Amit Mishra's 'Constitution' tweet.

Ananya Varma
Irfan Pathan, Amit Mishra

Social media was left divided on Friday after a war of words erupted between ex-all-rounder Irfan Pathan and wrist spinner Amit Mishra over the former's cryptic tweet regarding the current socio-political scenario in India.

Leaving his thoughts open-ended, Irfan Pathan wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT………", a statement that opened floodgates of responses from netizens, with everyone deriving their own meaning from Pathan's tweet. 

However, it was 39-year-old wrist-spinner Amit Mishra's reply that raised the stakes on the matter. Completing Pathan's tweet, he wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realize that our constitution is the first book to be followed." 

While Mishra's tweet met with criticism for raising unnecessary controversy, others rushed to the bowler's defense, calling his tweet a 'sixer'. Amongst politicians, BJP’s Kapil Mishra backed the Delhi cricketer's response, writing, 'Proud of You'. 

With social media divided over the tweetstorm, Pathan on Saturday has issued a fresh response to Mishra's 'Constitution' tweet. Sharing an image of the Preamble of the Indian Consitution, the former cricketer stressed that he had 'always followed' it, and urged citizens to 'read and re-read it.'

"Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read…" Irfan Pathan wrote.

Netizens react to Irfan Pathan's latest tweet

Once again, netizens waded into the debate, with some siding with Pathan and others opposing him. Bringing in multiple issues from the Ram Navami clashes to the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, as well as the loudspeaker controversy in Mumbai, social media was once again divided on the response. Some even tweeted images of what they called the 'original Preamble' by Dr. B R Ambedkar, as opposed to the 'Congress party's Constitution.' 

 

