Irfan Pathan Tweets Constitution's Preamble Amid Row With Mishra; 'Always Followed This'

Social media was left divided on Friday after a war of words erupted between ex-all-rounder Irfan Pathan and wrist spinner Amit Mishra over the former's cryptic tweet regarding the current socio-political scenario in India.

Leaving his thoughts open-ended, Irfan Pathan wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT………", a statement that opened floodgates of responses from netizens, with everyone deriving their own meaning from Pathan's tweet.

However, it was 39-year-old wrist-spinner Amit Mishra's reply that raised the stakes on the matter. Completing Pathan's tweet, he wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realize that our constitution is the first book to be followed."

While Mishra's tweet met with criticism for raising unnecessary controversy, others rushed to the bowler's defense, calling his tweet a 'sixer'. Amongst politicians, BJP’s Kapil Mishra backed the Delhi cricketer's response, writing, 'Proud of You'.

With social media divided over the tweetstorm, Pathan on Saturday has issued a fresh response to Mishra's 'Constitution' tweet. Sharing an image of the Preamble of the Indian Consitution, the former cricketer stressed that he had 'always followed' it, and urged citizens to 'read and re-read it.'

"Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read…" Irfan Pathan wrote.

Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read… 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Vjhf6k3UaK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 23, 2022

Netizens react to Irfan Pathan's latest tweet

Once again, netizens waded into the debate, with some siding with Pathan and others opposing him. Bringing in multiple issues from the Ram Navami clashes to the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, as well as the loudspeaker controversy in Mumbai, social media was once again divided on the response. Some even tweeted images of what they called the 'original Preamble' by Dr. B R Ambedkar, as opposed to the 'Congress party's Constitution.'

Equality is what Irfan Pathan must emphasize on. No one must get special treatment. Law must be same for all. — Zaffar 🇮🇳 (@Zaffar_Nama) April 23, 2022

Simple example Irfan, loudspeakers aren't allowed from 10 Pm to 6 Am yet Azan is played in loudspeakers DAILY before 6 Am. That shows respect of constitution ✌️ — Scar (@Scar3rd) April 23, 2022

Ok sherlock.. but no mention of stone pelting there.. — Keh Ke Peheno 🆒😆👕 (@coolfunnytshirt) April 23, 2022

is embarrassing as a fellow gujarati to see one of our heroes have to go through this for speaking the truth and the facts and then being attacked for it. my apologies to you and my admiration for your courage and that you choose to stand for what many of us believe. thank you. — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) April 23, 2022

The Constitution of India is supreme.

India is a secular democratic republic. — Natver Parmar (@natver_parmar) April 23, 2022