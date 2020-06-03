Irfan Pathan Warns Team India Of Injury Management Ahead Of Cricket's Return Post-COVID

Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan warned the Indian team management of efficiently supervising injuries once cricketing activities resume after the COVID lockdown. The Sultan of Swing warned players, especially bowlers, to be careful on making their return to the field as they resume cricket after a gap of more than two months. India's last series against South Africa in March was called off as travel restrictions and safety measures were imposed to tackle and prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Irfan Pathan warns Indian management about injuries

"Injury management is the most important thing. We will have to focus on all the bowlers," Pathan, who has played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs for India, said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'. "In a squad of 15, every team has 4 to 6 bowlers. Be it an IPL team, Indian team or any international or domestic team, we will have to be extremely careful about injury management as our boys have been out of action for a while," he said.

India to tour Australia in November

Cricket Australia has announced the full international summer schedule, confirming India's tour down-under later this year. The announcement comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has gripped the entire globe. In light of the pandemic, CA CEO Kevin Roberts has also highlighted that the schedule is subject to change. .

The schedule confirms India's tour of Australia for a three-match T20 series in October and the four-match test series in December-January. The second test of the series between December 11 and December 15 is set to be a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series as well.

