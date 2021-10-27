Irfan Pathan's B'day: Gautam Gambir, Suresh Raina & More Wish Former India Pacer On B'day

Many prominent faces of the Indian cricket fraternity, including the likes of Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir, Syed Saba Karim, and Kuldeep Yadav among the others have wished Irrfan Pathan on the occasion of his 37th birthday. The pace-bowling allrounder represented India in all forms of cricket from 2003 to 2012, before announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket in early 2020. Pathan was a match-winning cricketer for India in his prime and won the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 with the national team. He was also part of the MS Dhoni-led Indian squad that picked the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

After his retirement from cricket as a player, Pathan can now be seen during cricket matches as a commentator. Meanwhile, as he celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday, many of his former teammates have wished him on social media. Suresh Raina, who played alongside Pathan for India and also in the Indian Premier League, took to his official Twitter account and wished Pathan on his birthday by hailing the cricketer for his amazing skills. Replying to Raina’s tweet, Pathan wished they could catch up soon.

Happy Birthday bhai @IrfanPathan You amaze us every time with your skills, wishing you always the best! 🤗 #HappyBirthdayIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/7inkco9oNU — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 27, 2021

Pathan made his international debut for India at the age of 19

Pathan’s teammate from the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 campaign, Gautam Gambhir tweeted a picture of both of them and wished him a happy birthday. Gambhir also wished for a healthy life for him and asked him to keep smiling. Pathan replied to Gambhir by saying he hopes they meet soon and smile together.

Happy birthday @IrfanPathan. May you have a long & healthy life! Keep smiling brother! pic.twitter.com/dCv5VDCa19 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2021

Current Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav also took to his Twitter handle and wished the cricketer on his birthday. In reply to the tweet, the birthday man said Kuldeep’s time to shine on the field will come soon. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Syed Saba Karim wished Irrfan on his official Koo account. Saba Karim hailed Pathan for making his test debut at the age of 19, a Test hat-trick against Pakistan, and for scoring more than 2500 runs in international cricket alongside his tally of 301 wickets. Among the many wishes, Indian domestic cricketer Jaskaran Singh also wished Pathan on his 37th birthday.

Happy birthday @IrfanPathan bhai.

Best wishes and god bless you. — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 27, 2021

