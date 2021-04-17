Irfan Pathan's Big Advice For Warner & Co To Overcome Death Over Debacle Ahead Of MI Clash

After two back-to-back clashes at the Wankhede stadium, the focus now shifts to the Chepauk as the SunRisers Hyderabad will take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Confident Mumbai Indians, fresh after a brilliant win against Kolkata Knight riders, will look to build on the momentum when it takes on an unsettled Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Now India's former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has shared his advice to Warner and Co. so that they don't have to face another death over debacle.

During a pre-match discussion at the ESPNcricinfo, Irfan Pathan said that if David Warner wins the toss then he should choose to bat first as Chennai's pitch becomes more difficult in the later half of the match. "I was very surprised that why SunRisers Hyderabad did not choose to bat first because they are very good at defending and especially if Mumbai Indians won it won't really make a difference to Mumbai Indians because they are such a strong side whether they are batting first or bowling first if does not make a difference. But if SunRisers Hyderabad wins the toss they need to defend the total especially the kind of side they have. With Buvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan they have an outstanding bowling line-up so they need to made sure that they defend the total."

It is to be noted that in the four matches played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium of Chennai, teams have chosen to bowl first in all four matches. However, the team batting first has won 3 matches out of the four.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians clash will be an exciting match as the SRH under David Warner are looking to notch up their first of IPL 14, while the Mumbai Indians under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will want their second win in as many matches. Talking about head-to-head record both the teams have given tough competition to each other as out of the 16 times they have faced each other, both MI and SRH have eight victories each to their name.

Chennai's wicket will not improve says Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene recently talked about how the defending champions managed to pull back low-scoring games against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. "Having not played the best cricket in the first half of the KKR game, for the guys to come back was very good. To start the tournament, getting points on the board is quite crucial. The wickets will not improve, it will be the same. It has to do with the bowlers as well. I think it's about execution in the middle. Both teams have some quality bowling and that is where the advantage lies. It will be a very interesting battle," said Jayawardene.

