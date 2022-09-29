India Legends on Thursday beat Australia Legends by 5 wickets in the 1st semi-final of the ongoing Road Safety World Series to qualify for the final of the tournament. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan played a crucial role with the bat to help India Legends win the game. Irfan played a smashing knock of 37 runs, which he scored off just 12 balls with a strike rate of 308.33, as he comfortably took India Legends home with 4 balls remaining.

India Legends needed 46 runs off 24 balls when Irfan came in to bat in the 16th over after the dismissal of his elder brother Yusuf Pathan. Out of those 46 runs, Irfan alone smashed 37 runs to help India Legends qualify for the summit clash. Naman Ojha, who remained unbeaten at 90 off 62 balls, scored the remaining runs for India Legends in his 22-ball 50 runs partnership with Irfan. While Ojha smashed five sixes, Irfan hit four maximums to his name.

India Legends vs Australia Legends

As far as the match is concerned, India Legends won the toss and elected to field first at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Led by former Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson, Australia Legends were cruising comfortably at one point before the game was interrupted by rain. The game resumed the next day and Australia Legends completed their innings with 171/5 in 20 overs. Watson scored 30 off 21 balls, while Alex Doolan contributed with 35 off 31 balls.

Ben Dunk scored 46 off 26 balls for his side, while Cameron White and Brad Haddin contributed with scores of 30 and 12 runs, respectively. Abhimanyu Mithun and Yusuf Pathan picked two wickets each for India Legends, while Rahul Sharma scalped one to his name.

India Legends then chased down the target in 19.2 overs with Ojha and Irfan playing some spectacular knocks with the bat. Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina were once again dismissed early on in their innings. Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan were also dismissed cheaply for scores of 2 and 1 runs, respectively. Ojha and Irfan then forged the partnership to help India Legends win the game. Ojha was named the player of the match.

India Legends will play either Sri Lanka Legends or West Indies Legends in the final on Saturday, October 1. Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends are all set to lock horns in the second semi-final on September 30. The team that will win the match will play India Legends in the final.

