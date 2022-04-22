Irfan Pathan's 'My Country Has Potential. BUT' Remark Gets Resolute Reply from Amit Mishra

Thirty-nine year-old Indian wrist spinner Amit Mishra took to this official Twitter handle on Friday and responded to a tweet by former cricketer Irfan Pathan about India. Earlier in the day, Irfan shared a tweet about India saying, “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT………” In response to the nebulous & open-ended tweet, the wrist-spinner responded to Irfan by saying that India has the potential to be the greatest country on the earth, only if it is realised that the Indian Constitution should be the first book to follow.

“My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our Constitution is the first book to be followed,” Mishra tweeted. Irfan’s tweet was perceived online to be a reference to the ongoing debate over a number of socio-political topics in India's public space.

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT……… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2022

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed. — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 22, 2022

Here’s how the Internet reacted to Irfan Pathan’s tweet -

“Some people choose to pelt stones instead of getting educated,” a Twitter user said replying to Irfan Pathan. At the same time, other fans pointed out people should learn basic humanity first. “The people that identify themselves first with religion and no attachment to the country,” said another fan. A number of netizens also stood with Amit Mishra's tweet upholding the Constitution, indicating that he had hit a bullseye and had called a spade a spade.

The nation has to again come up to face new challenges on the front foot.



Thanks Amit for calling spade a spade. pic.twitter.com/1MAW8U4qe5 — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, India (@memenist_) April 22, 2022

What was Irfan Pathan's tweet about?

Apart from the perpetually exuberant political space in India, hearts are also on sleeves at the moment over the socio-political discourse over the recent spate of clashes witnessed at a number of places on occasions such as Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. While it is unclear whether that was Irfan Pathan's reference, it certainly was construed to be alluding to this, and quite clearly, Amit Mishra also responded in-kind.

