Irfan Speaks Out On Saha Getting Threatened; 'this Is Bullying, Should Not Be Acceptable'

Veteran India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha’s tweet on Sunday calling out a journalist for his rude and disrespectful behaviour stirred a storm in Indian cricket as cricket fans alongside some popular faces of the Indian cricket fraternity echoed with Saha’s concerns. Among the many responses to Saha, former India allrounder Irfan Pathan also took to his Twitter handle on Monday to have his say on the matter. Saha shared a screenshot of the chat, where a journalist can be seen threatening the cricketer, upon not receiving any reply from him about an interview.

Meanwhile, weighing on his thoughts, Irfan Pathan mentioned in his tweet that there is nothing new with a player getting threatened by a player. The former all-rounder pointed out that this happens only when a player suffers a low patch in his career, before terming the behaviour as bullying and unacceptable. “It’s not new what happen with Saha in regards to journalist threatening a player (They do that when a player is going down in his career ) This is bullying and it should not be acceptable!,” Irfan tweeted.

It’s not new what happen with Saha in regards to journalist threatening a player (They do that when a player is going down in his career ) This is bullying and it should not be acceptable! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 21, 2022

What did Wriddhiman Saha say slamming the journalist?

Earlier on Sunday, calling out the journalist on his Twitter handle, Wriddhiman Saha said, “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called ‘Respected’ journalist! This is where the journalism has gone.” Alongside, Irfan, former India coach Ravi Shastri, big-hitting openers, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, as well as former pacer RP Singh and former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel were the other individuals who tweeted in support of the 37-year-old.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Wriddhiman Saha dropped for Indian Test squad against Sri Lanka

Saha’s tweet about the journalist came a day after chief selector Chetan Sharma announced the Indian squad for Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022, consisting of three T20Is and two-Test matches. Saha was a notable inclusion from the squad, despite the fact that he scored useful runs the last time he played for India in November 2021. Speaking to the media following his snub from the squad, Saha revealed that India’s head-coach Rahul Dravid has asked him to consider retirement after the series against South Africa.

Image: AP/ANI