Irish Cricketer Repeats Ravi Shastri's 6 Sixes Feat, Grabs Win With 35 Needed Off 6 Balls

'The game of cricket does not end until the last ball'- the famous proverb on Thursday literally came into action when Northern Irish cricket club Cregagh lost to Ballymena in a nail-biting contest in the LVS Twenty20 Trophy final. Cregagh had the final match in their clutches until Ballymena's John Glass went berserk and went on to smash 6 sixes in the last over. Cregagh, who was playing at its home ground, looked in control for 39 of the 40 overs after the opening batsmen built a platform for a competitive total of 147 before the bowlers reduced Ballymena to 113-7.

John Glass smashes 6 sixes in final over against Cregagh

Heading into the final over of the game, Ballymena required 35 for victory and Glass knew there was only one way he could fire his side to glory. Under pressure in front of a healthy crowd at Gibson Park, Glass – who was vice-captain in place of the unavailable Jack Gibson – produced a breathtaking finish. John Glass ended on 87* as Ballymena won by three wickets and somehow ran out victors in a match that they were second favourites in for 39.5 overs.

Cregagh vs Ballymena LVS Twenty20 Trophy final

Coming back to the game, Cregagh captain Aaron Johnston elected to bat after winning the toss and his decision was immediately justified by an opening partnership between Jay Hunter (40) and Jonny Moore (52). They looked comfortable from early on, rotating strike while taking the boundary option when they could before accelerating just after the halfway point of the innings.

Moore struck consecutive sixes in the 11th over and shortly after was raising his bat to a loud round of applause from home support after reaching a half-century from 46 balls. He departed shortly after – a first of three wickets for the impressive Sam Glass – and the left-arm spinner went on to pick up a hat-trick as he dismissed Hunter and then bowled captain Aaron Johnston.

The opening partnership was worth 101 but the home side suddenly found themselves 116-4 in the 17th over due to some tight Ballymena bowling. They would have been targeting closer to the 180-run mark at one point but ended on 147-7 with Peter Bristow also picking up 2-32.

Ballymena got off to a solid start through James Kennedy (10) and Michael Glass (18) but pressure from the Cregagh bowlers began to tell and the former was well caught trying to go big off Ross Boultwood. They could never get a partnership of any note going and when Sam Glass (not John Glass) departed following a couple of lovely strokes to the boundary through cover, it looked like it would be an uphill task for the visitors. Notably, John Glass's brother Sam Glass had bagged a hattrick in the game.

(Image Credits: @NCU_News)