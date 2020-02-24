IRN Vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All ACC T20 Match Details

Iran will face Saudi Arabia in a Group B fixture of the ACC Western Region T20 2020. The IRN vs SAU live match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Monday, February 24 at 11:00 AM IST. Shoaib Ali will captain Saudi Arabia and Dad Khoda will lead Iran in te IRN vs SAU live match. Let us take a look at their IRN vs SAU Dream11 prediction, IRN vs SAU Dream11 team and IRN vs SAU match prediction that will bring you favourable results.

IRN vs SAU Playing 11 likely from both squads

Here are the squads for the two teams from which the IRN vs SAU Playing 11 will be selected from -

IRN vs SAU Dream11 prediction - Saudi Arabia:

Shoaib Ali (captain), Sarfraz Butt (wicketkeeper), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Shamsudheen Purat, Usman Ali, Muhammad Naeem, Sajid Cheema, Abdul Wahid, Imran Yousuf, and Adil Butt.

IRN vs SAU Dream11 prediction - Iran:

Dad Khoda (captain), Arshad Mazarzei (wicketkeeper), Masood Jayezeh, Emran Shahbakhsh, Naiem Bameri, Navid Abdollahpour, Ali Mohammadipour, Nader Zahadiafzal, Hamid Hashemi, Navid Balouch, and Yousef Raeisi.

IRN vs SAU Dream11 team: IRN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Z Butt, Yousef Shadzehisarjou

Batsmen: Faisal Khan (captain), Abdul Waheed, D K Dahani

All-Rounders: Masood Jayezeh (vice-captain), Abdul Wahid

Bowlers: Adil Butt, Usman Ali, Naiem Bameri, Hamid Hashemi

Please keep in mind that the IRN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction has been made with our own analysis. The IRN vs SAU Dream11 team do not guarantee positive results in your games.

IRN vs SAU Match Prediction

Iran's last match was against the UAE and their opponents won by 10 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Yousef Shadzehisarjou and Nader Zahadiafzal. Their best bowlers in the game were Masood Jayezeh and Navid Abdollahpour. Saudi Arabia's last match was against Kuwait and their opponents won by nine wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Abdul Waheed and Faisal Khan. Their best bowlers were Usman Ali and Adil Butt.

The IRN vs SAU live match can be expected to be won by Iran, according to our IRN vs SAU match prediction.

IRN vs SAU Live

There is no IRN vs SAU live streaming available for the IRN vs SAU live match available in India.

