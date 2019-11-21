IPL 2020: KKR Let Go Of 12-year Association With Reputed Fitness Trainer Adrian Le Roux

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have parted with their Strength and Conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux ahead of IPL 2020. Le Roux has been a part of the franchise since the inaugural season in 2008. Adrian confirmed the news on his official Twitter account.

Also Read: IPL: BCCI Hints At Making Tourney Bigger By Adding Team From A Western State In 2021

IPL 2020: KKR let go of Strength and Conditioning coach Le Roux

Over the years, KKR has seen a lot of personnel changes. While the captains, the players and the coaches have changed, Adrian Le Roux has been a constant throughout. He has been doing his work silently and with ease. Le Roux, in a tweet, expressed his gratitude for the franchise and thanked all the fans and the people involved with the franchise.

Purple & gold. After 12 seasons it is time to move on. Thank you to all the coaches, staff, players & @KKRiders fans who made this journey very very special. @iamsrk @iam_juhi #JayMetha @VenkyMysore I am truly grateful the opportunity & support you gave me #korbolorbojeetbo pic.twitter.com/uFX9WLUyaY — Adrian Le Roux (@adrian_leroux) November 21, 2019

Also Read: IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Time Frame To Become A Future IPL Coach

IPL 2020: KKR looking to rebuild

KKR have made some bold decisions ahead of the IPL Auction 2020 which is to be held in Kolkata on December 19. KKR let go of Australian opener Chris Lynn who came close to scoring a century in the Abu Dhabi T10 league on two occasions. Other big releases included 2016 T20 World Cup hero Carlos Brathwaite and the experienced Indian duo of Piyush Chawla and Robin Uthappa.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh Will Not Feature Next Season; Here's Why

IPL 2020: Stars who have faced the axe from KKR

KKR are known to be ruthless when it comes to player retentions. Earlier, the franchise has let go of superstars like Brendon McCullum, Chris Gayle and Sourav Ganguly after short stints. KKR also keep changing their personnel quite extensively, with the likes of 2019 World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss shown the door (despite him helping then captain Gautam Gambhir lift KKR’s two IPL titles).

Also Read: IPL 2020: Complete List Of Players Traded By Franchises Ahead Of IPL Auction